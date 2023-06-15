 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel looks at Matt Araiza case

  
Published June 15, 2023 03:53 PM
YN1SeBPzqvjQ
June 15, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Sean McDermott’s remarks about the Stefon Diggs situation in Buffalo and map out why they believe there’s a lot more to the story.

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza, who was abruptly cut last year after being civilly sued for gang rape, continues to be a free agent. On Tuesday night, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel takes a closer look at the case.

Correspondent Andrea Kremer reports on the situation.

The civil lawsuit, with graphic allegations of wrongdoing, prompted Buffalo’s decision to release him in late August. In December, prosecutors decided not to charge him.

In meeting with the alleged victim, prosecutors cited evidence supporting the position that Araiza exited the premises in question before the rape occurred. The alleged victim disagreed with the conclusion; the civil lawsuit nevertheless continues to proceed .

The Jets recently gave Araiza a workout . He’s good enough to punt in the NFL. Most teams, however, will shy away from any kicker or punter who has any type of baggage -- especially baggage like this.

Araiza has vowed not to settle the civil lawsuit , but to fight for full vindication.

The new episode of Real Sports debuts on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.