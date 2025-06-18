Henry Ruggs apologizes to Tina Tintor’s family

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III remains imprisoned for his role in causing the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rugg apologized to her family.

“I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. You know, I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that . . . my face is always in the news, my face is always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me and see, you know, those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fame and the notoriety that I have, which I never even, I never asked for. I never liked. And, you know, so I would just tell them that, you know, like I said, I deeply apologize for just being a part of that. And I wish that they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything.”

Acknowledging that he was “part of that situation” is the most innocuous way possible for Ruggs to explain his behavior. He was driving 156 miles per hour, while under the influence. He crashed into Tintor’s car. She and her dog died in the ensuing fire.

While seeing and hearing from Ruggs surely reminds them of what he did, it’s safe to say that her family is constantly reminded of her death by her absence from their lives. But if Ruggs truly believes that the fact that his “face is always in the news” and “always in the newspaper” reminds her family of what he did, one way to make amends would be to not pursue a career in the NFL after he is released from prison, since that would only put his face in the news and/or the newspaper again. However, former teammate Josh Jacobs has said that Ruggs hopes to return to football once his sentence ends.

Ruggs becomes eligible for parole in August 2026. After he is released, the NFL will have to decide whether and to what extent he should be suspended beyond the time he has missed as a result of his prosecution and incarceration.