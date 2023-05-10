Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to DUI resulting in death, faces 3-10 years in prison

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to DUI resulting in death, faces 3-10 years in prison

  
Published May 10, 2023 10:53 AM

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and will spend time in prison.

Ruggs officially entered the plea today and acknowledged to a judge that he was responsible for the death of Tina Tintor on November 2, 2021. Ruggs’ attorneys and prosecutors agreed to a sentence of three to 10 years in prison. The judge will sentence Ruggs on August 9 and he is under house arrest until then.

District Attorney Steven B. Wolfson acknowledged that as little as three years in prison for killing Tintor may seem like Ruggs is getting off easy, but said that if his office had proceeded to trial, there was a chance that the case could have fallen apart, as Ruggs’ attorneys were challenging whether prosecutors could introduce the evidence that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

“I recognize this outcome is not sufficient to punish Ruggs for the loss the Tintor family has suffered,” Wolfson’s statement said, “but there was a legitimate concern that a court would have suppressed the result of the blood draw . We would have lost the felony DUI charge. We couldn’t take that chance. This resolution sends Ruggs to prison for up to 10 years on a felony DUI conviction and brings closure to the Tintor family.”

Ruggs, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was cut by the Raiders after the crash.