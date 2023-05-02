Henry Ruggs will plead guilty to DUI resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter

Former Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs will plead guilty to a pair of charges related to the November 2021 car crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas.

Ruggs’ lawyers waived the right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and said that their client will plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs’ lawyers and prosecutors agreed to a deal that calls for Ruggs to go to prison for three to 10 years, although that still needs to be approved by a judge.

“This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties,” defense attorney David Chesnoff said during the hearing, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations , Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues.”

Ruggs is due to appear in front District Judge Jennifer Schwartz on May 10 to formally enter his plea.