Here’s the full slate of PFT staff Super Bowl picks
Published February 9, 2025 03:26 PM
Earlier this week, Simms and I made our official Super Bowl LIX picks. (We disagree.)
But what about the rest of the PFT operation? Many have asked what the writers think.
So I inquired. And here are there predicted scores for the big game.
MDS: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20.
Charean Williams: Eagles 28, Chiefs 20.
Josh Alper: Chiefs 30, Eagles 28.
Myles Simmons: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.
Me: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.
So that’s three Three-Peats and two no Three-Peats. In about three hours, it’ll all get started.