Here’s the full slate of PFT staff Super Bowl picks

Earlier this week, Simms and I made our official Super Bowl LIX picks. (We disagree.)

But what about the rest of the PFT operation? Many have asked what the writers think.

So I inquired. And here are there predicted scores for the big game.

MDS: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20.

Charean Williams: Eagles 28, Chiefs 20.

Josh Alper: Chiefs 30, Eagles 28.

Myles Simmons: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

Me: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

So that’s three Three-Peats and two no Three-Peats. In about three hours, it’ll all get started.