Hollywood Brown: Jalen Hurts and I are excited about working together

New Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown says the opportunity to play with quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the things that led him to sign in Philadelphia.

“I’ve been watching Jalen play for a while,” Brown said. “Previous teammates talk highly about him, and for me watching the film on him, seeing how he’s able to make stuff happen, how composed he is, his deep ball, and just how he’s able to lead, was all attractive to me. For me, he’s a Super Bowl MVP, so I feel like he stacks up as a top quarterback in this league and I’m fortunate enough to be here with him and the rest of the team, and excited to come in and help.”

Brown said he has talked to Hurts since signing with the Eagles and they’re both ready to get to work.

“We’re both excited to work with each other,” Hurts said. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Brown said he has been enjoying getting to know GM Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni, and Brown was a fan as a child of players like Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens and Brian Westbrook and excited to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s been fun, I’ve been enjoying it, talking to Howie, talking to Nick, just thought it would be a good fit for me, a good opportunity,” Brown said. “The coaching here, the team here, Philly was my favorite team growing up, so it all made sense.”