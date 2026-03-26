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Hollywood Brown will wear No. 0 for the Eagles

  
Published March 26, 2026 03:16 PM

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown will have a new number to go with his new uniform.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the team this month, will wear No. 0 for the 2026 season. Brown wore No. 5 with the Chiefs while D’Andre Swift, Joshua Uche and Bryce Huff have previously worn No. 0 in Philadelphia.

Cornerback Riq Woolen will also be wearing a new number. He’ll be No. 2 after wearing No. 27 with the Seahawks. His partner at cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will continue wearing that number for the Eagles.

The Eagles also announced that quarterback Andy Dalton will wear the familiar No. 14 he’s worn with five other teams.