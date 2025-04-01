How can an owner like Jimmy Haslam be held accountable?

With only 60 percent of Deshaun Watson’s landmark five-year, $230 million contract concluded, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has admitted what everyone already knew. The trade — arguably the single worst transaction in NFL history — was a complete and total failure.

Haslam added that, ultimately, ownership should be held accountable.

OK, fine. They’re accountable. What does that even mean?

Owners can’t get fired, as 49ers CEO Jed York once upon a time aptly observed. And no fan base will collectively deprive itself of attending or watching or following its favorite team long enough to force ownership to sell.

So it’s meaningless. Hold ownership accountable, to no accountability. And no consequence.

Sure, they look foolish. But they already did. The only difference is they’ve admitted to the foolishness. There’s no other negative impact for ownership. Ever.

NFL franchises print money, with no risk. No downside. No possibility that the business will go out of business. Collectively, the NFL is kicking ass, to the point where a franchise couldn’t go bankrupt even if it tried.

This doesn’t change the fact that certain fan bases are stuck with dysfunctional teams led by owners who don’t know how to properly run a team. For 13 years of Browns ownership by the Haslams, that fact is as clear as it can be.

So what will Browns fans do about it? Absolutely nothing. Same as the fans of any other team that can’t find a way to become even accidentally competitive.