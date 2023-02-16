Howie Roseman chooses not to complain about slick Super Bowl field

Too much attention has been paid to a holding call that became specifically pivotal to the final outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Not nearly enough attention has been paid to the generally piss-poor playing surface.

Players were slip-sliding away, all game long. It became conspicuous. It became an embarrassment to everyone involved in producing and presenting the game.

It could could have been a convenient and plausible excuse for the Eagles, given that their pass rushers arguably weren’t able to plant and power around the edges. Meeting with reporters on Thursday, G.M. Howie Roseman declined to make excuses.

From the transcript circulated by the team, here’s the first question: “I know you guys don’t want to make excuses, but when you look at the field condition, what’s the organizational take on that? Is there any recourse you have with the league? Where do you go with that?”

“Both teams played on the same field,” Roseman said.

“Obviously your edge rushers, it’s a big strength of this team.”

“Both teams played on the same field,” Roseman reiterated.

It’s a shame that it happened, and it underscores the critical importance of ensuring that every surface allows for the men who play on it to keep their footing. Beyond creating a safety hazard, it’s a bad look for the biggest game of the year.

Hopefully, efforts already have commenced to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen next year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.