Howie Roseman chooses not to complain about slick Super Bowl field

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Howie Roseman chooses not to complain about slick Super Bowl field

  
Published February 16, 2023 03:55 PM
nbc_pft_slipperyfield_230213
February 13, 2023 09:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the field conditions dramatically impacted the quality of play during Super Bowl LVII and why the NFL needs to take action to prevent this moving forward.

Too much attention has been paid to a holding call that became specifically pivotal to the final outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Not nearly enough attention has been paid to the generally piss-poor playing surface.

Players were slip-sliding away, all game long. It became conspicuous. It became an embarrassment to everyone involved in producing and presenting the game.

It could could have been a convenient and plausible excuse for the Eagles, given that their pass rushers arguably weren’t able to plant and power around the edges. Meeting with reporters on Thursday, G.M. Howie Roseman declined to make excuses.

From the transcript circulated by the team, here’s the first question: “I know you guys don’t want to make excuses, but when you look at the field condition, what’s the organizational take on that? Is there any recourse you have with the league? Where do you go with that?”

“Both teams played on the same field,” Roseman said.

“Obviously your edge rushers, it’s a big strength of this team.”

“Both teams played on the same field,” Roseman reiterated.

It’s a shame that it happened, and it underscores the critical importance of ensuring that every surface allows for the men who play on it to keep their footing. Beyond creating a safety hazard, it’s a bad look for the biggest game of the year.

Hopefully, efforts already have commenced to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen next year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.