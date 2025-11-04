Howie Roseman A.J. Brown: You don’t trade great players when you’re trying to be great

For the past month, A.J. Brown’s name has been floated on the trade rumor mill. The trade deadline came and went Tuesday, though, and the wide receiver remains a member of the Eagles.

General Manager Howie Roseman explained why he didn’t deal Brown.

“When you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players. A.J. Brown is a great player,” Roseman said Tuesday, via EJ Smith of PHLY_Sports. “He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. He wears the ‘C’ for a reason. He’s an important part of this team and this organization. . . . When you’re a team like ours, that’s looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don’t get rid of guys like that.”

Brown, who has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, has expressed frustration this season over not seeing enough targets. Jalen Hurts has gotten him more opportunities the past two games, though, with Brown making 10 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns.