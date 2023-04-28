 Skip navigation
Howie Roseman: We have good people in this building, felt Jalen Carter was a good fit for us

  
Published April 28, 2023 02:40 AM
Before the first round of the draft got underway, defensive tackle Jalen Carter said that he felt the Eagles would take him at No. 10 if he was still on the board but the Eagles didn’t want to wait that long.

They sent the Bears a 2024 fourth-round pick to move up one spot and took Carter with their first of two first-round picks on Thursday night. After they made the pick, General Manager Howie Roseman was asked about the team’s comfort level taking a player carrying character concerns after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed a former Georgia teammate and a football staffer from the school.

During a video conference, Carter said the team “really didn’t ask much about the accident that happened” or about his poor conditioning at a Pro Day workout. Roseman said “we’ll do our very best to make sure that both these players develop every skill set they need to be successful” and explained why the team is confident the selection will work out.

“We understand that all these players, they need to be developed, they’re coming into the league at a very young age, they’re not finished products,” Roseman said. “You just want to really get to know the person and what’s in their heart. When we got to know Jalen, we just felt like here’s a kid that does love football, obviously he’s a winner — he won in high school, he won in college — and we felt like we have really good people in this building: We have a really good support staff, we have really good players who are good people, we have really good coaches, and we felt like it was a good fit for us.”

Among the players the Eagles have on hand are several of Carter’s defensive teammates from Georgia — 2022 rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean as well as Thursday’s 30th overall pick Nolan Smith — and the hope is that the whole mix helps set the stage for on-field success without off-field issues.