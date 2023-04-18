If sale goes through, Josh Harris will own the minimum 30 percent of Commanders
The process of Daniel Snyder selling the Washington Commanders is going to take some time, likely because the situation involves Daniel Snyder. If/when the team is sold to Josh Harris, the ownership breakdown has surfaced.
Via Mike Ozanian of Forbes.com (who reported in December that Snyder had multiple offers “well north ” of $7 billion, so there’s that), Harris would own 30 percent , the minimum required by league rules.
The group of Harris and 17 limited partners also uses the maximum allowable debt under league rules, a whopping $1.1 billion.
Of the limited partners, billionaire Mitchell Rales will hold 12 percent. Magic Johnson would hold four percent.
At a sale price of $6 billion, Magic will be putting up $240 million. By way of comparison, Jerry Jones paid $150 million for all of the Cowboys in 1989.