Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

If sale goes through, Josh Harris will own the minimum 30 percent of Commanders

  
Published April 18, 2023 04:14 PM
April 18, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Commanders have a key opportunity to improve their offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to give Sam Howell the best chance to succeed.

The process of Daniel Snyder selling the Washington Commanders is going to take some time, likely because the situation involves Daniel Snyder. If/when the team is sold to Josh Harris, the ownership breakdown has surfaced.

Via Mike Ozanian of Forbes.com (who reported in December that Snyder had multiple offers “well north ” of $7 billion, so there’s that), Harris would own 30 percent , the minimum required by league rules.

The group of Harris and 17 limited partners also uses the maximum allowable debt under league rules, a whopping $1.1 billion.

Of the limited partners, billionaire Mitchell Rales will hold 12 percent. Magic Johnson would hold four percent.

At a sale price of $6 billion, Magic will be putting up $240 million. By way of comparison, Jerry Jones paid $150 million for all of the Cowboys in 1989.