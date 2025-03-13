In 2021, the Colts were in play for Matthew Stafford

While discussing the recent “trade rumors” (they weren’t rumors) that preceded his renewal of vows with the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford mentioned the events that preceded his 2021 trade from the Lions to the Rams.

Stafford explained to Jason and Travis Kelce on the newest New Heights podcast that he spent plenty of time on Zillow looking for houses. He said, nonchalantly, that he was searching for properties in Indianapolis.

That’s an intriguing twist to what seemed to be a secret handshake arrangement between the Rams and the Lions, aimed at giving Stafford a new home and allowing the Rams to have an inconspicuous opportunity to unload the Jared Goff contract by stapling a second first-round pick to the Stafford package.

Think about the final terms: Two first-round picks and a third-round pick AND Goff, for Stafford. Given Goff’s ascension in Detroit, that’s a ridiculous imbalance. Given the Rams’ desire to get out of a contract that had millions in remaining guarantees, it’s not so ridiculous.

The Rams were done with Goff. Without a quarterback-for-quarterback trade, however, it would have been obvious they were admitting to the world that they never should have signed him to a market-value second contract. And since the Lions also needed a post-Stafford quarterback, they welcomed Goff — since doing so sweetened the Stafford trade pot.

Still, it’s interesting to know that Indy was in it. There had been a sense that the Lions (with former Rams director of scouting Brad Holmes freshly hired as the G.M.) and Rams moved stealthily, blocking a more widespread and robust trade market. The Commanders, for example, were miffed that they didn’t have a chance to make a deal. (And that’s why, the next year, they called every team to see whether their starter was available, including the Chiefs.)

But the Colts were in it. As they continue to ricochet through one bad option after another in their post-Andrew Luck existence, the notion that they could have had Stafford is fascinating generally and, for Colts fans, likely nauseating.