In a year, lawyer Joe Tacopina goes from representing Daniel Snyder to Donald Trump

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In a year, lawyer Joe Tacopina goes from representing Daniel Snyder to Donald Trump

  
Published April 2, 2023 05:25 AM
nbc_pft_commandersreport_230329
March 29, 2023 08:38 AM
Jerry Jones says he knows everything in Mary Jo White’s Commanders report, but Roger Goodell deemed that “impossible.” Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what to make of the situation.

As the United States legal system embarks on an unprecedented week, lawyer Joe Tacopina finds himself in the middle of history, as counsel for former president Donald Trump.

Tacopina’s name should ring a bell or two for those who frequent this destination. He previously represented Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Most recently, Tacopina’s name appeared on a statement issued last April , basically inviting former Commanders employee Jason Friedman to file a defamation lawsuit against the team. Tacopina was first mentioned here in connection with Snyder in August 2020 .

The stakes are much higher for his client this time around, given the existence of criminal charges in New York City -- and given the possibility that other jurisdictions will be following suit. It remains to be seen whether Tacopina will be handling only the New York case, or whether he’ll be representing Trump if/when other pending investigations result in indictments.

Tacopina also has represented Meek Mill, Alex Rodriguez, and former Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas . Beyond the legal profession, Tacopina has held executive positions with four different Italian soccer clubs.