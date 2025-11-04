 Skip navigation
brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
What's next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
In recent years, in-season acquisitions have paid off in February

  
Published November 4, 2025 11:18 AM

Does the trade deadline matter? In recent years, it absolutely has.

Here’s a fascinating nugget from John Todd, a researcher at NFL Media: “An in-season acquisition has scored a touchdown in each of the last 5 Super Bowls, the last 3 via trade.”

Per Todd, a grand total of zero in-season acquisitions scored a touchdown in any of the Super Bowls from the 1997 through 2018 seasons.

The touchdown scorers in the past five Super Bowls were Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman in Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney in Super Bowl LVII, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI, and Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown in Super Bowl LV.

The most significant touchdown of the five came in Super Bowl LVIII, when Hardman caught the overtime game-winner.

So, yes, a trade that happens today could yield a very specific benefit when Super Bowl LX is played, in little more than three months.

But the benefits are decidedly short term. Of the five players who scored touchdowns after a mid-season arrival, only one of them is still in the NFL.