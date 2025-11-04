In recent years, in-season acquisitions have paid off in February

Does the trade deadline matter? In recent years, it absolutely has.

Here’s a fascinating nugget from John Todd, a researcher at NFL Media: “An in-season acquisition has scored a touchdown in each of the last 5 Super Bowls, the last 3 via trade.”

Per Todd, a grand total of zero in-season acquisitions scored a touchdown in any of the Super Bowls from the 1997 through 2018 seasons.

The touchdown scorers in the past five Super Bowls were Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman in Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney in Super Bowl LVII, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI, and Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown in Super Bowl LV.

The most significant touchdown of the five came in Super Bowl LVIII, when Hardman caught the overtime game-winner.

So, yes, a trade that happens today could yield a very specific benefit when Super Bowl LX is played, in little more than three months.

But the benefits are decidedly short term. Of the five players who scored touchdowns after a mid-season arrival, only one of them is still in the NFL.