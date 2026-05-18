In Week 2, Al Michaels will call the first game at yet another stadium

On September 17, the legendary Al Michaels will call the first game at yet another stadium, when the Bills christen their new home against the Lions. It will be the ninth time Michaels has cut the ribbon on a new venue.

“This was a game Amazon really pushed for because it would be so cool to open a stadium, and it’s also another Zelig moment for me,” Michaels told Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal. “In my career at NBC and at Disney, I did the regular season opener in Foxboro [Gillette Stadium]. It was John Madden and I and that was our first game together. We opened up the Linc in Philadelphia. We did the first game in Dallas at Jerry World. I did the first game when they refurbished Soldier Field in Chicago. I did the first regular season game at Levi’s Stadium. And Chris Collinsworth and I opened up SoFi Stadium in 2020, the pandemic year. It was Dallas at the Rams with no fans.”

There will be plenty of fans in the building for the first true Thursday night game of 2026. (Unless hantavirus becomes a thing. Or Ebola.)

“We know how passionate that fan base is in Buffalo and they’ve been able to weather through, in a manner of speaking, all of those years at what used to be Rich Stadium,” Michaels said. “There’s going to be a tremendous buzz going on in that community. I mean, the renderings look beautiful. So that is going to be a fantastic night in Buffalo.”

Michaels also worked the first games at the current stadiums in Atlanta and Minnesota.

After finishing the last season of his three-year contract with Prime Video, Michaels and Amazon decided to keep it going for at least another year.

“It’s tough to walk away,” Michaels said. “But I do know one thing: If I walk away, I’m going to do it the way John Madden did it and just say, ‘It’s time.’ I don’t need any sort of tour or whatever.”

Frankly, it doesn’t feel like football season has started until I hear Al’s voice. And football season will never feel the same, for me and many others, once Al decides to walk away.