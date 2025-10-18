 Skip navigation
Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is favored to go first overall in the 2026 NFL draft

  
Published October 18, 2025 12:14 PM

In a year when many of the best-known quarterbacks in college football have faltered, a player who entered the season as a relative unknown has emerged as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the betting favorite to be the top pick in April, with odds of +200 at DraftKings.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza was not viewed as an elite prospect during his three years at Cal, but he is now, after transferring to Indiana this year and leading the Hoosiers to a 6-0 record, while completing 71.2 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

After Mendoza, the player with the next-best odds to go first overall is South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers at +350.

Following Sellers are Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at +650 and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at +650.

The first non-quarterback in the draft odds is Miami defensive end Rueben Bain at +1000.

Long shots include LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at +1500, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava at +2500, Miami quarterback Carson Beck at +2500, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer at +3000 and Texas quarterback Arch Manning at +4000.