 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Informal NFL review of Josh Harris Commanders bid reveals “only minor issues”

  
Published April 19, 2023 09:05 AM
nbc_pft_briandaviscommanders_230419
April 19, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the report surrounding Brian Davis’ $7 billion bid for the Commanders and why they suspect something about the funding just doesn’t add up.

As Brian Davis makes a twelfth-hour Hail Mary play for the Commanders, the Josh Harris bid moves closer to securing appropriate approvals. But it’s still far from being done.

Via the Washington Post, the NFL’s informal review of the $6.05 billion deal revealed “only minor issues” to be resolved. There are “small holes” in the deal that can be addressed easily.

The bigger impediments are the lingering indemnification issue and the NFL’s ongoing second investigation of current owner Daniel Snyder and the team.

One hole that doesn’t seem small comes from the fact that the deal fails to account for a “small portion” of the funding, potentially putting the package above the debt limit of $1.1 billion. Whatever the amount, someone other than a bank is going to have to come up with it.

The Post adds that the deal is “nonexclusive,” allowing Snyder to sell to someone else. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos remains in the running, along with Davis. Others could get involved, too. In theory.

In actuality, the Harris deal is moving forward. It’s still hard not to expect the unexpected, however, given the ongoing involvement in the situation of Daniel Snyder.