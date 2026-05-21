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Inside the De’Von Achane deal

  
Published May 21, 2026 01:25 PM

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has gotten his long-term deal. We’ve gotten our hands on the terms.

Per a league source, here are the full details of the new Achane contract:

1. Signing bonus: $4.233 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.145 million.

3. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

4. 2027 base salary: $10.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2028 workout bonus: $200,000.

7. 2028 base salary: $14.225 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $3 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027. The remaining $7 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2028.

8. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total.

9. 2029 workout bonus: $200,000.

10. 2029 base salary: $14.225 million.

11. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total.

12. 2030 workout bonus: $200,000.

13. 2030 base salary: $15.717 million.

14. 2030 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total.

The deal includes $1 million in incentives from 2027 through 2030.

The four-year extension has a base value of $64 million, giving it an average of $16 million per year. The maximum value is $68 million.

The deal has $17.378 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $3 million vesting in March 2027 and the final $7 million vesting in 2028.

Coupled with his existing 2026 compensation of $5.767 million, Achane will make $69.767 million over five years, for an average of $13.95 million annually from the time of signing.