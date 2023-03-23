Inside the Laremy Tunsil deal

Whether he truly negotiated it on his own or with the direct involvement of Saint Omni, a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association, Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil got a solid deal from the Texans.

Here are the details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $30 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $18 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 base salary: $20.95 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

6. 2026 base salary: $20.95 million.

The deal includes annual workout bonuses of $150,000, and annual per-game roster bonuses maxing out at $250,000 per year.

The deal payout out $50 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical guarantee of $60 million.

Characterized as a three-year, $75 million extension, it’s a four-year deal with a value from signing of $23.375 million per year, given that Tunsil already was due to make $18.5 million this year.