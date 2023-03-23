Inside the Laremy Tunsil deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Laremy Tunsil deal

  
Published March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
nbc_pft_laremytunsil_230320
March 20, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Laremy Tunsil reportedly was able to sign a three-year extension with the Texans without an agent.

Whether he truly negotiated it on his own or with the direct involvement of Saint Omni, a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association, Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil got a solid deal from the Texans.

Here are the details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $30 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $18 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 base salary: $20.95 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

6. 2026 base salary: $20.95 million.

The deal includes annual workout bonuses of $150,000, and annual per-game roster bonuses maxing out at $250,000 per year.

The deal payout out $50 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical guarantee of $60 million.

Characterized as a three-year, $75 million extension, it’s a four-year deal with a value from signing of $23.375 million per year, given that Tunsil already was due to make $18.5 million this year.