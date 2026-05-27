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Inside the new Derwin James deal

  
Published May 27, 2026 04:21 PM

The Chargers have given safety Derwin James another new contract. And he has absolutely earned it.

A first-round pick in 2018, James was entering the last year of his second deal. He was due to make $17.5 million. That money gets added to the three new years, for a four-year contract that runs through 2029.

Here are the full details of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $12 million.

2. 2026 90-man roster bonus: $3 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $11.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2027 base salary: $17.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2028 base salary: $24.6 million, $13.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. That amount becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

6. 2029 90-man roster bonus: $3 million.

7. 2029 base salary: $21.5 million.

It’s a simple, clean deal. The first two years — at a payout of $44 million — are fully guaranteed at signing. The $13.5 million guarantee in 2028 is fully guaranteed as a practical matter, given the very low chance that the Chargers would cut James after one year and a total obligation of $44 million.

The new money average of the three new years is $25.2 million. The total average of the four-year package from signing is $23.275 million.