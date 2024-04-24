 Skip navigation
Inside the Penei Sewell deal

  
Published April 24, 2024 07:55 PM

The Lions were giving out money to young players who have earned it on Wednesday. Top-ten 2021 draft pick Penei Sewell got one of those new deals.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, here are the details.

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.446 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $25 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 base salary: $1.54 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2026 base salary: $19.9 million, fully guaranteed in 2025.

6. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

7. 2027 base salary: $23.9 million, $12.113 million of which is fully guaranteed by 2026 and $10 million of which is fully guaranteed by 2027.

8. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

9. 2028 base salary: $25.9 million.

10. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

11. 2029 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $2.5 million.

12. 2029 base salary: $19.4 million.

13. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

It’s a three-year extension of the five-year rookie contract, which included his 2024 base salary of $3.94 million and his fully-guaranteed fifth-year option salary of $19.04 million.

The deal pays out $16.446 million in 2024, $26.54 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, $24 million in 2027, $26 million in 2028, and #22 million in 2029.

The new-money average is $28 million per year. The average from signing is $22.497 million annually. He becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, on a new-money basis.