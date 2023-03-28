 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Irv Smith on joining Bengals: I feel like I'm almost the missing piece to get us that Super Bowl

  
Published March 28, 2023 02:22 PM
The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. this week, filling a need at tight end after Hayden Hurst departed the organization in free agency.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smith outlined one particular reason why he wanted to join Cincinnati.

“I felt like Cincinnati had the best chance to win a Super Bowl,” Smith said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “It’s a great organization. Great coaching staff. [Head coach] Zac Taylor was very adamant about me coming to the team knowing what I can do to help the offense. And the proof is in the pudding at the tight end position.

“Having a relationship with Ja’Marr [Chase], getting to play with Joe Burrow and those guys speaks for itself. I’ve watched a lot of Bengals games over the years. I wanted to be a part of this opportunity to chase a ring and be a part of something special … I feel like I’m almost the missing piece to get us that Super Bowl .”

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Smith has been dealing with injuries for the past couple of seasons. He missed all of 2021 with a torn meniscus. An ankle injury landed Smith on injured reserve last season, limiting him to eight games. He caught 25 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns in 2022.

overall, smith has 91 receptions for 858 yards with nine TDs in 37 games with 15 starts.