Isaiah Buggs convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty, will serve 60 days’ hard labor

Isaiah Buggs, a defensive lineman who was cut by the Chiefs after two offseason arrests in Alabama, has been sentenced after a conviction in one of those two cases.

Buggs was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and sentenced to a year of hard labor, of which he will serve 60 days, according to the Associated Press. The rest of the sentence is suspended. Under Alabama law, hard labor is defined as “labor on the public roads, public bridges, and other public works in the county.”

The animal cruelty case came after authorities found two malnourished dogs in a screened-in porch on a property rented by Buggs. The dogs had no access to food or water and one had to be euthanized.

Buggs was also arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary after he allegedly broke into the apartment occupied by the mother of his child and dragged her down the stairs. That case has not been resolved.

The 27-year-old Buggs has spent time with the Steelers, Raiders and Lions in addition to the Chiefs.