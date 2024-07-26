 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Buggs convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty, will serve 60 days’ hard labor

  
Published July 26, 2024 12:28 PM

Isaiah Buggs, a defensive lineman who was cut by the Chiefs after two offseason arrests in Alabama, has been sentenced after a conviction in one of those two cases.

Buggs was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and sentenced to a year of hard labor, of which he will serve 60 days, according to the Associated Press. The rest of the sentence is suspended. Under Alabama law, hard labor is defined as “labor on the public roads, public bridges, and other public works in the county.”

The animal cruelty case came after authorities found two malnourished dogs in a screened-in porch on a property rented by Buggs. The dogs had no access to food or water and one had to be euthanized.

Buggs was also arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary after he allegedly broke into the apartment occupied by the mother of his child and dragged her down the stairs. That case has not been resolved.

The 27-year-old Buggs has spent time with the Steelers, Raiders and Lions in addition to the Chiefs.