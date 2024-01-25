Isiah Pacheco disputes that he runs like he’s biting people: I ain’t no zombie

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is an angry runner, bulldozing defenders.

Pacheco has seen the memes of his running style and heard all the comparisons. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis said on social media earlier this season that Pacheco runs “like he bite people.”

It makes Pacheco laugh.

“The funniest one that I thought was they said that I run like I bite people,” Pacheco told reporters Thursday. “I ain’t no zombie. That was crazy. That was one of the funniest ones. You said, ‘I run like I bite the ground/grass.’ That’s crazy. It’s a great opinion. For me, it’s just being determined and that I have a goal to achieve, and we want to get the job done.”

Andy Reid called Pacheco the “Energizer Bunny” a year ago in the postseason when he had 37 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 65 yards in three games.

Pacheco has 75 or more scrimmage yards in five career playoff games. This week, he can tie Walter Payton for the fourth-longest streak of 75-plus scrimmage yards in playoff games by a running back to begin a career.