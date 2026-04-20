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Isiah Pacheco: I’ve been to three Super Bowls, but I’m not satisfied

  
Published April 20, 2026 03:07 PM

After the Chiefs drafted running back Isiah Pacheco in 2022, they won two straight Super Bowls, and made it to a third. Pacheco wants a lot more than that.

Pacheco said in a video published by the Lions that he signed with Detroit thinking it’s a place where he can get to a Super Bowl again.

“I went to three Super Bowls but I’m unsatisfied,” Pacheco said. “I’m hungry and I’m dying to get back in that environment, especially with this crew here that’s never done it. I want to set history. We’re going to challenge each other, we’re going to compete. Every day we’re going to get better.”

Pacheco signed a relatively low-paying one-year, $1.81 million contract to back up Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. If Pacheco can be a significant contributor on a Super Bowl team, he can make himself a lot of money next year.