Isiah Pacheco, Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin all expect to play in Chiefs-Ravens

Key players listed as questionable on both teams’ injury reports expect to play today in the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is good to go after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

And Ravens, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin are both expected to play as well. Humphrey is listed as questionable with a calf injury and Ya-Sin is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Pacheco was the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 935 yards in the regular season, and he was also third on the team with 44 catches. He’s been a major part of the offense in both playoff games.

Humphrey started 10 games in the regular season but missed seven, and also missed the Ravens’ divisional round playoff game with a calf injury. Ya-Sin provides depth in the secondary and also gets significant snaps on special teams.