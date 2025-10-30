Isiah Pacheco remains out of practice, but Hollywood Brown returns

The Chiefs’ Thursday practice report did not bring good news for Isiah Pacheco’s availability for Sunday.

He remained out of practice with an MCL sprain in his knee.

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he does not expect Pacheco’s injury to keep him out long term. It could keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Bills, though.

Pacheco has 78 carries for 329 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (illness) returned to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons (persona) was the only other player besides Pacheco who didn’t practice.

Right guard Trey Smith (back) remained limited on Thursday.