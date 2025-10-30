 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isiah Pacheco remains out of practice, but Hollywood Brown returns

  
Published October 30, 2025 05:51 PM

The Chiefs’ Thursday practice report did not bring good news for Isiah Pacheco’s availability for Sunday.

He remained out of practice with an MCL sprain in his knee.

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he does not expect Pacheco’s injury to keep him out long term. It could keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Bills, though.

Pacheco has 78 carries for 329 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (illness) returned to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons (persona) was the only other player besides Pacheco who didn’t practice.

Right guard Trey Smith (back) remained limited on Thursday.