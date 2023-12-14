Isiah Pacheco remains out of practice Thursday

It’s looking like the Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacheco again this weekend.

Pacheco did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills because of a shoulder injury and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs said before Thursday’s practice that Pacheco is going to remain off the field and it seems unlikely that he’d be given a green light to face the Patriots after a couple of weeks of no action.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon handled the running back duties in Pacheco’s absence and they will likely continue to be front and center in New England this Sunday.

Safety Mike Edwards (illness) and tackle Donovan Smith (neck) are also out of practice for the Chiefs Thursday.