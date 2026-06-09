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J.J. McCarthy: I’m only focused on the next rep

  
Published June 9, 2026 04:03 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy got a chance to discuss his approach to the team’s quarterback competition on Tuesday and he said it is centered on a narrow view of what’s in front of him.

McCarthy said that the way practice reps between him and Kyler Murray are “being distributed are something out of my control,” so he has taken the stance that the task at hand matters much more than the bigger picture.

“I’m only focused on that next rep,” McCarthy said.

Reports from an open OTA practice in late May pegged Murray as the leader in the battle for the No. 1 job and McCarthy was asked if he’s given any thought to what his future might hold if he fails to win the job.

“I love this organization,” McCarthy said. “I love the coaching stuff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

McCarthy may have a different view on that last point if Murray is officially named the team’s starter, but, for now, the next rep is the sole focus for the quarterback.