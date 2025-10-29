 Skip navigation
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers

J.J. McCarthy set to have a full week of practice, start vs. Lions on Sunday

  
Published October 29, 2025 02:35 PM

The Vikings should have their starting quarterback when they play the Lions on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that J.J. McCarthy is healthy and is expected to have a full week of practice before playing in the Week 9 matchup.

“J.J. McCarthy will have a full week of preparation. He’s in a really good place from a health standpoint, has been really — he’s made multiple comments to me throughout the rehab about being able to watch Carson [Wentz] play the position, play it as a new player in our offense and see ways he was able to distribute the football, get the ball out of his hands, completions, and the positive effect that had on the offense in every capacity. So, excited about getting on the field.”

O’Connell added that there’s nothing left for McCarthy to show that he’s healthy enough to play and that he’ll be the starter.

McCarthy started the first two games of the season before missing the last five due to an ankle injury. Wentz started all five games, with the Vikings going 2-3 in those contests.

After missing his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, McCarthy has completed 24-of-41 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two starts. He’s also rushed for 50 yards with a TD, though he’s fumbled three times.