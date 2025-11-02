 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. McCarthy throws two TD passes, Vikings have 17-14 halftime lead in Detroit

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:34 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is back from the ankle injury that has sidelined him for most of this season, and he’s looking good in Detroit.

McCarthy has thrown two touchdown passes as the Vikings took a 17-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson each caught a touchdown from McCarthy and the Vikings also got a 50-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

The Vikings’ pass rush has been relentless at getting to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and that has caused the Lions’ offense to stall at times. If McCarthy and the Vikings’ defense can play this way for another 30 minutes, an upset could be coming in Detroit.