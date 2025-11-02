J.J. McCarthy throws two TD passes, Vikings have 17-14 halftime lead in Detroit

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is back from the ankle injury that has sidelined him for most of this season, and he’s looking good in Detroit.

McCarthy has thrown two touchdown passes as the Vikings took a 17-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson each caught a touchdown from McCarthy and the Vikings also got a 50-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

The Vikings’ pass rush has been relentless at getting to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and that has caused the Lions’ offense to stall at times. If McCarthy and the Vikings’ defense can play this way for another 30 minutes, an upset could be coming in Detroit.