J.J. McCarthy was practicing on Monday, but Carson Wentz was not

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters last week that quarterback J.J. McCarthy would start when he’s healthy.

They may need him to be this week.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, McCarthy was practicing on Monday during the media’s brief viewing window. Carson Wentz, who has started the last five games for Minnesota, was not seen participating in the session.

Wentz has been dealing with an injury to his non-throwing (left) shoulder initially suffered in the club’s Oct. 5 win over the Browns in London. He was in obvious pain toward the end of last Thursday’s loss to the Chargers after taking five sacks.

McCarthy has been sidelined by an ankle injury. This is an opportunity for him to finally get in a full week of practice since suffering his injury in Week 2.

The No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, McCarthy missed all of his rookie season due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason. Minnesota won McCarthy’s first start in Week 1 over Chicago but lost 22-6 to Atlanta in Week 2.

McCarthy has completed 24-of-41 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. He’s also rushed for 50 yards with a TD.

Minnesota will release its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.