J.J. Watt: T.J. Watt’s contract situation helped end thoughts of signing with Steelers in 2021

J.J. Watt did many things during his NFL career, but he never played on the same team with his brothers T.J. and Derek.

During an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Watt said that there was a time when that possibility was on the table. Watt was a free agent after being released by the Texans in 2021 and he said that signing with the Steelers — who employed both of his brothers at the time — was a consideration, but T.J.'s bid for a new contract that offseason helped pave the way for Watt to sign with the Cardinals.

“They were,” Watt said. “Certainly it would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but T.J. was also going through the contract situation there, so the last thing I wanted to do was come in and take any money away from his contract.”

Watt was asked about any thoughts of coming out of retirement in 2023 and said that there’s no chance because he has not been working out to prepare for a football season, so any chance of sharing a locker room with his brothers has likely passed for good.