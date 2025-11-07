 Skip navigation
J.K. Dobbins injured his foot on what he believes was a hip-drop tackle

  
Published November 7, 2025 03:30 PM

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was injured in the third quarter Thursday night. He finished the game with two carries on the team’s final drive to close out the win over the Raiders.

Dobbins, though, injured his foot and is awaiting a second opinion, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It appeared a hip-drop tackle that Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson used to take down Dobbins after a 2-yard gain.

Dobbins was not happy, writing on social media: “BAN OR ATLEAST CALL THE MUTHER FUCKIN HIP DROP TACKLE!”

The league already bans the hip-drop tackle, but it is rarely officiated on the field. Instead, players who use the illegal tackle are dealt with by the league office with fines.