J.K. Dobbins: Jaylen Waddle trade gives Broncos an “embarrassment of riches” on offense

Running back J.K. Dobbins is set to return to the Broncos offense after missing the final months of last season with a foot injury and that won’t be the only difference when the team’s offense returns to the field.

They’re set to have quarterback Bo Nix back from the ankle injury that kept him out of the AFC Championship Game and they just traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The rest of the key players from last year’s unit are also set to return and Dobbins offered a prediction of big things ahead during an appearance on NFL Network.

“And then we’ve got another guy that just came in, Jaylen Waddle, you know what I’m saying?” Dobbins said. “Pick your poison because we’ve got Courtland Sutton, we’ve got the young Pat Bryant, we’ve got a great O-line, we’ve got everything. We’ve got an embarrassment of riches on this team of talent. I’m excited. I really am, because, call it what it is, I got hurt, I missed the last, what, seven games in the regular season. I’m fresh. I’m gonna be fresh and I’m gonna be pissed off because I’m tired of the unfortunate stuff. I know that I can do it. It’s gonna happen this year. It’s gonna be great. I ain’t gonna spill too much, I don’t want to spill too many beans, but it’s gonna be great.”

We can’t know how the AFC title game would have gone with Nix and Dobbins available for the Broncos, but we may get a chance to find out this time around and Dobbins likes the Broncos’ chances.