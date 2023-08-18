J.K. Dobbins, Rashod Bateman participate in team drills for first time in camp

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins participated in full team drills for the first time in training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The Ravens activated Dobbins off the active/physically unable to perform list Monday after he passed his physical, but he had participated only in individual drills and offensive installation before Friday.

Receiver Rashod Bateman participated in seven-on-seven drills Friday for the first time this camp after being limited to individual drills.

Bateman has worked his way back from foot surgery, which prematurely ended his second season.

“They were both out there in team drills, moving around and looking good. That was great to see,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “I think our training staff, our strength staff have done a great job. Those guys themselves have done a great job. Rashod has worked really hard to get himself back to where he is right now. He looked good today.”