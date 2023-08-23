J.K. Dobbins wants to finish his career with Ravens: It’s going to get worked out

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Friday. The reason for his absence from the mandatory minicamp in June and the first 14 practices of training camp remain a mystery, and Dobbins wasn’t revealing anything Wednesday.

“That’s a tough question,” Dobbins said when asked about his absence, via Jameson Hensley of ESPN.

It’s actually an easy question. It’s the answer that’s complicated.

Coach John Harbugh admitted as much at the start of training camp when he said Dobbins’ absence had “some complexity to it.”

The Ravens placed Dobbins on the active/physically unable to perform list to start camp but never specified an injury. In fact, Harbaugh once said it was “a J.K. question” about when the running back would return.

All signs point to a hold-in by Dobbins, who expressed frustration with his contract this offseason.

“I was just being cautious,” Dobbins said Wednesday. “I want to be there for my teammates, and that’s all it was. My teammates understood what was going on. So, it’s all good now. I’m out here.”

Dobbins is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $1.391 million this season. He avoided talk of his contract but praised Harbaugh, the Ravens’ front office and ownership.

“Mr. Eric [DeCosta], he’s the best G.M. -- the best G.M. in the game,” Dobbins said. “He’ll get it worked out. Whatever happens, happens. He’s going to get it worked out. We have good conversations.

“It is what it is. In the time being, I’m going to go out there and play and do good. Hopefully, I’m playing for the Ravens for the rest of my life, in my football career.”