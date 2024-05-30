Jack Jones says he’s a premier cornerback, and Raiders can have the NFL’s No. 1 defense

Last year the Patriots decided they’d seen enough of Jack Jones, waiving him in November. Jones was claimed by the Raiders, earned a spot in the starting lineup by the end of the season, and now has very high expectations for 2024.

Jones thinks he’s one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, playing on what could be the NFL’s best defense.

“I believe I’m a premier corner already,” Jones said, via TheAthletic.com. “I’m not really worried about what y’all say. I just go out there and play ball.”

The Raiders are coming off back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, but Jones thinks big things are coming.

“My goal this year is to be the No. 1 defense and make the playoffs,” Jones said.

That’s a tall order, but there’s no doubt that the Raiders are feeling confident under head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in both high school and college before becoming his NFL coach last year. Now Pierce needs Jones to back up his high opinion of himself and his team.