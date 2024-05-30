Jack Jones says he’s a premier cornerback, and Raiders can have the NFL’s No. 1 defense

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack Jones says he’s a premier cornerback, and Raiders can have the NFL’s No. 1 defense

  
Published May 30, 2024 06:19 AM

Last year the Patriots decided they’d seen enough of Jack Jones, waiving him in November. Jones was claimed by the Raiders, earned a spot in the starting lineup by the end of the season, and now has very high expectations for 2024.

Jones thinks he’s one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, playing on what could be the NFL’s best defense.

“I believe I’m a premier corner already,” Jones said, via TheAthletic.com. “I’m not really worried about what y’all say. I just go out there and play ball.”

The Raiders are coming off back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, but Jones thinks big things are coming.

“My goal this year is to be the No. 1 defense and make the playoffs,” Jones said.

That’s a tall order, but there’s no doubt that the Raiders are feeling confident under head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in both high school and college before becoming his NFL coach last year. Now Pierce needs Jones to back up his high opinion of himself and his team.