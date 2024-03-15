Jack Stoll agrees to terms with Giants

The Giants saw Saquon Barkley sign with the Eagles this week and they’ve now landed an agreement to sign a former member of their NFC East rivals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is set to sign tight end Jack Stoll. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms reported at the moment.

Stoll played every game for the Eagles last season and made 11 starts. He had five catches for 38 yards and has 20 catches for 183 yards on his career.

The Giants are waiting to hear from Darren Waller about whether he will continue playing or retire. Stoll doesn’t provide the same skill set, but joins Daniel Bellinger and Tyree Jackson as options at the position whether Waller decides to return or not.