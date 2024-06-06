Jacksonville City Council hopes to limit Jaguars’ international home games

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jacksonville City Council hopes to limit Jaguars’ international home games

  
Published June 6, 2024 03:00 PM

The Jaguars typically play one regular-season home game per year in London. As the Jacksonville City Council explores a proposed stadium renovation deal, the group hopes to limit the overseas home games to that.

Via the Florida Times-Union, several council members have taken issue with the possibility of the Jaguars playing two international home games every four years, under the current 17-game season. Per the proposed deal, the Jaguars could play two international home games every other year if/when (when) the regular season expands to 18 games.

The Jaguars point out that the current lease has no limit on the number of home games that the Jaguars can play elsewhere, which taken to its extreme (if accurate) amounts to a license to relocate.

If the council can’t carve out that part of the deal reached between the team and Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan, the options are simple: (1) approve the agreement in its entirety; or (2) reject it.

The Jaguars currently play two games per year in London — one as the home team and one as the road team.