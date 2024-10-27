 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett: It’s not redemption, but I am proud of myself

  
Published October 27, 2024 05:28 PM

Jacoby Brissett became a placeholder quarterback for the Patriots when they selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, but that didn’t make it any easier for Brissett to learn that he was losing his job six games into the season.

After leading the Patriots to a win in the season opener, Brissett oversaw five straight losses that opened the door to the rookie. Maye’s second start ended early after he suffered a concussion in the first half against the Jets on Sunday, however, and Brissett was called back into action.

Brissett led three scoring drives in the second half, including the one that ended with Rhamondre Stevenson’s game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds left to play. He was 15-of-24 for 132 yards and didn’t turn the ball over, which left him feeling good about the way he handled his return to action.

“I don’t look at it as no redemption,” Brissett said, via a transcript from the team. “I think this is a testament to me believing in myself and not y’all. I’m very aware of that. I was very fortunate to have this opportunity. To go out there and get a win with our guys, it was sweet. You can’t put it into words. I’m not trying to, like, be arrogant or nothing, but I’m very proud of myself today.”

Maye’s health will determine whether Brissett gets another chance to play in Week Nine and the prospect of rolling with him is a bit more appealing after the way things played out on Sunday.