Jadeveon Clowney apologizes for saying the Browns showcase Myles Garrett

  
Published January 13, 2023 09:06 AM
January 13, 2023 08:26 AM
Regardless of the quarterback under center, the Ravens have been unable to stay consistent with the passing game, which is why it's difficult for Peter King to fathom Cincinnati losing against Baltimore in the playoffs.

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney released some steam last week, with critical comments about how the team uses him. Along the way, Clowney suggested that the Browns call defenses with an eye toward helping defensive end Myles Garrett get to the Hall of Fame .

Clowney is now trying to clean up his mess.

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said in a statement. “My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented . As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

Ah yes, the time-honored, “I never said that thing I actually said” defense. But here’s the thing. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plainer Dealer, who initially posted Clowney’s comments, says the a teammate who overheard the remarks “asked Clowney if he was sure he wanted to say what he was saying .”

Really, what would Clowney have to apologize for or learn from if his words were “taken out of context” and “completely misrepresented”? All he had to say was, “I never said it.”