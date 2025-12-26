Jadeveon Clowney: I want to play next year, would like to go to training camp

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney isn’t ready to walk off into the sunset and he isn’t planning to approach the coming offseason the way he approached 2025.

Clowney didn’t sign with the Cowboys until the regular season was already underway and he said after Thursday’s 30-23 win over the Commanders that he’d like to settle his plans for 2026 a bit earlier in the calendar. Clowney said that he’d be happy to return for a second season in Dallas while adding that he hopes to go to training camp with whatever team he winds up signing with next year.

“Oh yeah, if they’re willing to bring me back, but, yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m definitely gonna play,” Clowney said, via the team’s website. “I got a lot left in the tank. I ain’t gonna go sit on my couch. I’m gonna stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier, and I’m trying to go to camp next year so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”

Clowney had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and three tackles for losses on Sunday, which was a good way of showing what he has left in the tank. He’ll get one more chance to do that against the Giants in Week 18 before turning his attention to his 13th NFL campaign.