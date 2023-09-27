Jadeveon Clowney: No extra motivation because of how things ended with Browns

Jadeveon Clowney’s tenure with the Browns had a bad ending, but the defensive end is not looking to rehash his final days with the team ahead of Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Clowney was sent home by the Browns during the final week of the 2022 season because of critical comments he made about the team and was released after being deactivated for the final game of the season. On Wednesday, Clowney declined to discuss his feelings about what happened.

“I’m not going to talk about nothing that happened, with the teammates, coaching staff, nothing,” Clowney said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “It was locker room talk that got out. I don’t care what happened last year. I play for the Baltimore Ravens now.”

Clowney said that he has no ill will toward the Browns and isn’t approaching this weekend with any added desire to beat his former team.

“I don’t think I ever necessarily need no extra motivation,” Clowney said. “It’s a division game. I have a lot of respect for a lot of guys over there, a lot of friends over there. I hope for them the best, but not against us.”

Clowney’s right about the significance of this game beyond any personal angles. Both teams are 2-1 and one team will bank a victory that could prove valuable when playoff spots are being handed out later in the season.