Jadeveon Clowney not expecting to return: I need to be around somebody that believes in me

  
Published January 5, 2023 05:04 PM
January 5, 2023 12:19 PM
The Steelers need to take care of business against the Browns and get some help from the Bills and Jets to qualify for the playoffs. Mike Florio has Pittsburgh at least improving to 9-8 with a victory against Cleveland, but Chris Simms is calling for the upset.

Jadeveon Clowney has played four consecutive seasons on one-year deals. After the Seahawks acquired him in a trade with the Texans in 2019, he went to Tennessee and then Cleveland.

The edge rusher signed another one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.

He expects Sunday to be his final game with the team.

Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”

Clowney, who has 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games, doesn’t believe the Browns have put him in the best position to succeed.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “[It can’t] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Clowney didn’t name defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who is on the hot seat, but conceded that changes to the staff could lead to his return. That’s why he’s keeping the door slightly ajar.

“There’s supposed to be a lot of changes around here next year, so they might not be back — and I might,” Clowney said.

Clowney is upset the defensive game plan all season has featured Myles Garrett, who has 15 sacks and is a candidate for defensive player of the year. Clowney made clear he doesn’t blame Garrett but the coaching staff.

The Browns, he said, have “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Things came to a head before the Browns 13-3 victory over the Ravens in Week 15 when Clowney said he learned before the game he was switching sides with Garrett after practicing the other way all week. He opted to play only third downs and saw 22 snaps.

“I’m not doing that shit. I’m old. I’ve done my job,” Clowney said. “I don’t have time for that. I’ve made my money. I’m doing this because I love the game but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game.”

Clowney was the No. 1 overall selection in 2014, and despite the hype he has had ever since, the edge rusher has yet to have a double-digit sack season in nine seasons. He has three Pro Bowls.