Jadeveon Clowney searching for a new home: I got a lot left in the tank

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent.

That is not unusual for Clowney. In the past four years, he signed one-year contracts on Sept. 14 (with the Cowboys in 2025), March 27 (with the Panthers in 2024), Aug. 18 (with the Ravens in 2023) and May 22 (with the Browns in 2022).

Clowney, 33, is doing what he does every time this time of year — working out at his home in Houston and waiting.

“That’s the usual for me,” Clowney told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “The usual, all season. Come in, stand on my grind. I got a lot left in the tank. I don’t know if other people know that, but I know that. I can continue to prove that to people and go out there and show people I’m going to do that.”

Clowney has played for seven teams in 12 years, signing mostly one-year deals. He could have an eighth home this season, likely on a one-year deal.

He spent last season with the Cowboys, totaling 8.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games.

The Cowboys, though, moved on this offseason when they traded with the Packers for edge rusher Rashan Gary. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team will not re-sign Clowney on Tuesday.

“It’s real hard when you look at how Clowney came on last year and the snaps he gave us,” Jones said, via video from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s real hard not to have a place there for Clowney, but you can’t have it all. You just can’t have it all. If things go right for us, we’ve already made a signing. We’ve made trades. We think that’s the better way to go.”

Clowney has never had a double-digit sack season since the Texans drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014, and he has made the Pro Bowl only three times. But his 66.5 career sacks will entice someone to sign him for 2026.

“I done played in every scheme, ain’t no scheme I can’t play in, 3-4 to 4-3 to whatever damn scheme that you had,” Clowney told Wilson. “I think I done proved that I can play in them all and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level. I just came off a great season, looking forward to doing it again and, you know, continue to prove to people and show the balance.

“They know I’m available. I walk in every year and play well on every scheme and every team I’ve been on. I want to continue to do that going into year 13. Showing people wrong and proving that I can still play at a high level. It don’t matter where I end up, where I play at, just know I’m coming to show you again and prove people wrong again.”