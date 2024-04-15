Jaelan Phillips: Rehab going great, definitely back healthy for the season

Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips has been focused on rehabbing a torn Achilles this offseason and he gave an update on how things are going this weekend.

Phillips was injured during the team’s Black Friday win over the Jets and he took a break from his rehabilitation work to attend the University of Miami’s spring game over the weekend. Phillips did an interview with ESPN during the game and said that he’s on track to be back on the field come the fall.

“Rehab has been going great,” Phillips said, via Adam Stites of USAToday.com. “I’m just attacking it every day and I’ll definitely be back healthy for the season and — God willing — stay healthy for the season.”

The Dolphins also have Bradley Chubb returning from a torn ACL and they recently signed Shaq Barrett to provide them with more depth as they wait for both players to make a full recovery from their injuries.