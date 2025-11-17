Jaelan Phillips: We’ve been dominant on defense and still have room to grow

The Eagles have only scored 26 points over the last two weeks, but that’s been enough to score wins over the Packers and Lions because of how good they’ve been on defense.

After holding the Packers to seven points in a Week 10 win, they held the Lions to nine points on Sunday night. They stopped five fourth down tries and harassed Lions quarterback Jared Goff into a 14-of-37 night passing the ball. Several of those incompletions were due to batted balls at the line and the Eagles picked up a pair of sacks, including edge rusher Jaelan Phillips’ second in two games with the team.

In his postgame media session, Phillips said the defense is “confident, dominant, game-wrecking” before being asked if he thinks the unit ranks among the best in the league.

“I’d say so. I think we have room to grow, but I think what we’ve been putting on the field so far is domination,” Phillips said. “Keep improving and keep stacking ‘em, keep that relentless energy.”

The trade for Phillips helped the Eagles’ defense level up and it will be bad news for the rest of the league if he’s right about there being better things ahead for the Eagles defense.