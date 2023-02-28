 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jags restructure contracts of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff

  
Published February 28, 2023 10:45 AM
nbc_pft_dougpedersonintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
Doug Pederson joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain what mentality he came into Jacksonville with, how the Jags overcame a tough stretch, Trevor Lawrence’s development and more.

The Jaguars have restructured the deals of three of last year’s free agent signings in order to create cap space for the coming season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones joined right guard Brandon Scherff in reworking their contracts for the coming year. All three players converted large portions of their salaries into signing bonuses.

The moves involved $32.657 million in salary and the Jaguars created $26.14 million in cap space.

The Jaguars are now set to be under the salary cap when the new league year begins on March 15. Re-signing or tagging tight end Evan Engram and the potential reinstatement of wide receiver Calvin Ridley would take up a big chunk of their available space.